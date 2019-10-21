No Bulgarian Citizens Were Injured in the Protests in Chile

There are no reports of injured Bulgarian citizens in protests in Chile that have led to clashes and emergency situations in five regions of the country. A curfew has also been introduced. According to the Bulgarian Embassy in Buenos Aires, accredited to Chile, the situation in the country is dynamic and is constantly changing. This was reported by the press center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Our mission in Argentina is in constant contact with representatives of the Bulgarian community in Chile. The Foreign Ministry recommends Bulgarian citizens not to undertake trips to Chile, especially in areas where the emergency regime is in force.

We advise Bulgarian citizens residing in Chile to avoid public places with a high concentration of people, stay in their homes or in their hotels.

If necessary, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Buenos Aires at the following telephone number: +54 11 4781 8644 and emergency telephone number: +54 9 11 3874 3170.