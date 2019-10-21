Zaharieva and Lavrov Discussed Strategic Energy Projects

In Moscow, the first diplomats of Bulgaria and Russia noted the success in developing the dialogue between the two countries this year and last year and the high-level contacts that have taken place. Ekaterina Zaharieva made an official visit to the Russian capital at the invitation of Sergey Lavrov.

In a conversation that lasted much longer than expected, the two ministers today focused on the development of strategic energy projects Balkan Stream, Rosatom's bid to build our Belene Nuclear Power Plant, and the modernization of Kozloduy NPP .

Lavrov said that given the Russian technology of the two reactors in Belene, he hopes for a positive development for his country's participation in the plant's construction.

The excellent cooperation in trade, tourism and education was also noted.

Lavrov accepted the invitation to visit our country.