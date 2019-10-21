Stoltenberg: We Look Forward to Northern Macedonia Joining NATO

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has announced on Twitter that he has spoken with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev over the phone to reaffirm the Alliance's commitment to Northern Macedonia's membership.

"A good phone call with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev to confirm NATO's commitment to Northern Macedonia's membership. The ratification process is ongoing and we expect Northern Macedonia to join our Alliance soon," Stoltenberg said.



The Skopje government press service announced that Prime Minister Zaev and the NATO secretary-general had exchanged telephone comments on the European Union's decision to postpone the start of the RS accession talks for EU membership.

Zaev thanked in a conversation about NATO support for northern Macedonia's Euro-Atlantic integration and stressed that Skopje remains committed to completing the process of full membership of the Pact.