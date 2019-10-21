Two Underage Migrants Arrested for Raping a Girl in Sofia

Two migrants from Afghanistan have been arrested for raping an underage girl in Sofia.

The migrants detained live in a refugee shelter in the capital city. The incident took place a few days ago.

Three boys were detained in the course of the Interior Ministry's actions. According to initial information, one of them was just looking at what the others were doing. That boy was later released.

The injured girl is accommodated at a Family-type Accommodation Center. From there, they declined to comment on the subject on the grounds that an investigation is currently underway.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated. BNR reported that the foreign nationals detained are seeking asylum and refugee status. 

