PM Borissov in Knezha: Balkan Stream Is BGN One Billion Cheaper than South Stream

Society | October 21, 2019, Monday // 14:09| Views: | Comments: 0
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, who officially opened the extension of the Balkan Stream gas pipeline to Bulgarian territory near Strandzha, continued the tour along the gas pipeline route and arrived in Knezha, where its northern part from Provadia to the Serbian border is being built.

"There is one train coming every day. 25 wagons with pipes and 60-70 TIRs. It is good for the yellow pavements to see it as well, because they think it is as easy as painting with watercolours," the prime minister, who congratulated workers on the pipeline route emphasized.

"The project is BGN one billion cheaper than South Stream, and our opponents have been talking about corruption. I've never imagined it could happen. I knew something was going to happen, but now I see it with my eyes. A grand construction. Now, when I see that the project is irreversible, I am very glad. " Borissov said.

