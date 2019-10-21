EC to Present Reports on Bulgaria and Romania Tomorrow

The European Commission will present the Monitoring Report on Bulgaria's progress at the regular meeting of the College of Commissioners tomorrow in Strasbourg.

For the twelfth consecutive year, the EC reports on the progress of Bulgaria and Romania with the annual reports and recommendations of the Verification and Cooperation Mechanism, to which the two Balkan countries have bound their membership of the Community. It reports on the progress in the fight against high-level corruption, judicial reform and media freedom.

This will be the latest report by Jean-Claude Juncker's committee, which had promised that the Verification Mechanism for Sofia and Bucharest would fall away by the end of his term.

Whether this will happen will be clear after the commissioners' meeting tomorrow. Sources from the institution informally told NOVA TV that there was resistance to the scrapping. The Commission may nevertheless suspend it and take account of the progress of the two countries through a Common Rule of Law Mechanism in all European countries.