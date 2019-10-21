Erdogan: Turkey Is in Syria because of Those for Whom Oil Is More Important than Blood

Turkey is currently conducting an anti-terror operation in northeastern Syria for security interests, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, quoted by BGNES.

"Others may have different interests in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Africa and the Balkans, but Turkey is in Syria only because of a common fate with our brothers and sisters," the president said, adding that "it is thanks to those who think a few drops of oil are more important than blood. "

The president has criticized Western countries for not supporting Turkey's operation against the Syrian Kurds, accusing them of "supporting terrorists".

He stressed that Turkey will continue to maintain its firm stance against terrorists and oppressors and will never sit at the negotiating table with them.

Noting that the world has undergone radical transformations over the centuries, Erdogan said that the Middle East in particular has experienced ups and downs.

"Although the centre of gravity which is changing the world seems to have changed in the last few centuries, this region remains at the centre of fight," the president said, adding that this puts Turkey at the centre of all developments.

