The National Health Insurance Fund Covers only 43% of the Costs for Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation

The value of some clinical pathways in physiotherapy and rehabilitation covers about 43% of the actual costs incurred. This is stated in a letter from the Association of Physicians for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, sent to the chairman of the Parliamentary Healthcare Committee, to the Minister of Health, to the Governor of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) and to the Bulgarian Medical Union (BLS).

Some of the prices have not been updated in the last 8 years, the letter adds.

The average age of physicians in physical and rehabilitation medicine is increasing and the number of specialists is decreasing. The association is concerned that the number of physiotherapists and rehabilitators leaving the country or starting work at massage centers is increasing.

The funds invested for rehabilitation and spent on purpose are recovered between 5 and 9 times, as well as pain rehabilitation reduces the absence from work by 42 days of absence per year, doctors added.



According to the experts, half of the needy Bulgarians do not undergo physical therapy or rehabilitation, which leads to a long absence from work and the allocation of funds for temporary disability.

An economic analysis is needed to adequately value medical services, change the cost of clinical pathways and attract new staff, the association said.