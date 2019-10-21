PM Borissov - The State Is Making Sure that the Next Generations Won't Be Burdened with Debt

According to final data from the National Statistical Institute, in 2018 the institutional sector "General Government" reports a budget surplus of BGN 1 921 million, or 1.8% of GDP. This was reported by the National Statistical Institute (NSI). Prime Minister Borissov also published the details on his Facebook profile and stressed that the state is keeping its commitment to future generations not to be burdened with debt.

The central government sub-sector surplus amounts to BGN 1 667 million, or 1.5% of GDP. The Local Government sub-sector generated a surplus of BGN 150 million and the Social Security Funds sub-sector - a surplus of BGN 104 million.

Bulgaria's debt for 2018 amounts to BGN 24 431 million, or 22.3% of GDP, NSI reported.
Statistical information on the activities of the institutional sector Government, including debt, deficit and surplus, is compiled according to a harmonized EU methodology. Each Member State by Regulation provides Eurostat with preliminary data on the deficit / surplus and debt for the reporting year as of 31.03. of the next year and final data - as of 30.09. next year.

