New 56 Last Generation Electric Buses Will Fill the Lines of Urban Transport in Burgas

Buying them will allow to load schedules along busy lines and to optimize the transport scheme. With the increase of rolling stock, the municipal carrier Burgasbus will have enough spare buses to guarantee quick response and replacement of vehicles in case of road accident and damage.

Travel time will be further reduced by upgrading the bus system. For this purpose new sections of the main transport routes will be reconstructed.

The number of intersections with automated control will gradually be increased. Dashboards of the entrance arteries will provide information on congestion, repairs, crashes so drivers can plan their routes and optimize travel time.

Even before acquiring the new 56 electric buses, the Municipality of Burgas has completely renovated the vocational high school for transport with its specialized offices and workshops, and this autumn the class "Electric vehicles" was opened in it.

Another novelty of the current 2019/2020 school year is that successful graduates receive a driving license at the school - Category C, without paying additional courses for this document.