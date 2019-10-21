Belgium Returns its F-16 Fighter Planes to the Skies over Syria and Iraq

Belgium will resume the mission of its F-16 fighter planes over Syria and Iraq in the second half of next year, local media reported, citing a statement by Deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders to parliamentary committees, BTA reported.

Since 2014, the Belgian contribution to the fight against ISIL terrorists has included the deployment of fighter jets over Syria and Iraq, as well as training of Iraqi security forces. The Belgian military is mainly involved in the execution of intelligence tasks. Belgium and the Netherlands alternate, sending and withdrawing pilots and machines engaged in the activities of the international coalition against ISIL in a few months. The two countries send one hundred troops and six fighters.

The media in Belgium also reported that two lawyers have filed for the removal of a Belgian terrorist from Syria, three widows and ten children of jihadists. Advocates are urging their clients to be escorted from northeastern Syria to a safe country in the neighbourhood or Belgium as soon as possible. It is clarified that the condition of some of the children is extremely severe. The claim sets a two-week deadline to settle the issue, otherwise compensation of EUR 7,500 per day will be sought for a person, with a ceiling of EUR 1.5 million per claimant. Defenders argue that the Prosecutor General's Office and the security services are inclined to take terrorists back and to prosecute in Belgium.