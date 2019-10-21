6.4 Magnitude Earthquake on the Richter Scale Registered in Vanuatu

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific island state of Vanuatu, according to the US Geological Survey, cited by Reuters.

There are no data on casualties or damages. The epicentre of the quake was about 58 km north of Isangel. The depth was 226 km below the seabed.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, cited by TASS, the earthquake was 6.2 magnitude on the Richter scale, at a depth of 286 km.

No tsunami threat has been issued.