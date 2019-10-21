Trump: The G7 Summit in 2020 Will not Be at my Golf Club

Last night US President Donald Trump abandoned his plans to host the G7 summit in 2020 at his golf club in Florida after Democrats and others criticized the decision was a brazen attempt to use his position to benefit his private businesses.

Trump blamed Democrats and news media for "Irrational Hostility,", explaining the twist. "We will start looking for another place, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately," the president added.

In a series of tweets, Trump wrote:

I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

.....its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019