Trump: The G7 Summit in 2020 Will not Be at my Golf Club

World | October 21, 2019, Monday // 12:14| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Trump: The G7 Summit in 2020 Will not Be at my Golf Club www.pixabay.com

Last night US President Donald Trump abandoned his plans to host the G7 summit in 2020 at his golf club in Florida after Democrats and others criticized the decision was a brazen attempt to use his position to benefit his private businesses.

Trump blamed Democrats and news media for "Irrational Hostility,", explaining the twist. "We will start looking for another place, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately," the president added.

In a series of tweets, Trump wrote:

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Donald Trump, G7, summit, golf club
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria