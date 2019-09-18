The Construction of the Balkan Stream Gas Pipeline Through Bulgaria Has Started (Video)

First video footage of the construction activities of the extension of the gas transmission network along the Balkan Stream line in the section from the Bulgarian-Turkish border to the Bulgarian-Serbian border. The shots are from the open construction site of the Knezha, Oryahovo and Iskar regions and were posted on Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's personal Facebook profile.



The pipeline route will pass through the lands of 11 districts of Varna, Shumen, Razgrad, Targovishte, Ruse, Veliko Turnovo, Lovech, Pleven, Vratsa, Montana, Vidin.

In April 2019 Bulgartransgaz EAD nominated the contractor Consortium Arcade as a contractor, with which it concluded a contract on 18.09.2019.

The total value of the signed contract for the implementation of the activities up to 615 calendar days is up to EUR 1.1 billion excluding VAT.