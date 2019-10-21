President Radev Will Attend the Enthronement of Emperor Naruhito

From October 21 to 24, President Rumen Radev will visit Tokyo to mark the enthronement of the new Emperor of Japan, Naruhito.


On October 21, Radev will hold a working meeting with the management of Japan's Meiji Corporation.

On October 22, Head of State and his wife Desislava Radeva will attend the enthronement ceremony of the new Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

On October 23, Radev will visit Tokyo University in Tokyo. The Head of State will give a lecture on the prospects for the development of Bulgarian-Japanese relations and will talk with the management of the university. Later in the day, Rumen Radev will meet with friendship groups with Bulgaria from both chambers of the Japanese parliament.

In the course of the meeting, the Head of State will bestow high state honors on representatives of the Japanese Government and Parliament for their services in strengthening and developing the partnership between Bulgaria and Japan.

On October 24, President Rumen Radev will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Bulgarian President will also hold a working meeting with representatives of the Japan-Bulgaria Economic Committee.

