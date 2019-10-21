Georgi Gospodinov Won One of the Largest European Literature Awards

Bulgaria: Georgi Gospodinov Won One of the Largest European Literature Awards

Writer Georgi Gospodinov has won one of the biggest European awards for literature - "Angelus". At a ceremony last night in Wroclaw, his novel "The Physics of Sadness" was announced as the best Polish language book for 2019.

Among the first congratulations, the author was honored only a few days ago with Nobel for literature Olga Tokarczuk. Her words are in the Polish edition of the novel, and the translation is by Magda Pitlak.

Georgi Gospodinov is the first Bulgarian to win the Angelus Award. He was favored over six other writers from Austria, the Czech Republic, Russia, and Ukraine.

Nobel prize winner Svetlana Alexievich, Ukrainian Yuri Andrukhovych, Sarajevo-born Miljenko Jergovic also received the award, which has been awarded since 2006.

