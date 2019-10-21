The Early Elections in Northern Macedonia Will Be on April 12th

Northern Macedonia holds early elections on April 12th.

An official government will be appointed on January 3. This was agreed by the leaders of the main political parties in the country after a meeting with President Stevo Pendarovski.

The head of state convened the consultations following the EU's refusal to determine the start of membership talks. So far, it does not indicate who will head the technical government, whose task will be to organize early voting.

Political leaders in northern Macedonia agree that accession to the European Union remains Skopje's goal.

