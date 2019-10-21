Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures Between 22C and 27C

 It will be sunny today across the country, meteorologist Boryana Markova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. Low-level clouds or fog expected before noon in the east areas.

There will be light wind from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures in most areas will reach 22C to 27C. Atmospheric pressure will remain unchanged – slightly higher than the monthly average.

 

