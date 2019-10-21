Sunny Today in Bulgaria, Maximum Temperatures Between 22C and 27C
Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 21, 2019, Monday // 07:45| Views: | Comments: 0
It will be sunny today across the country, meteorologist Boryana Markova of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told Focus News Agency. Low-level clouds or fog expected before noon in the east areas.
There will be light wind from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures in most areas will reach 22C to 27C. Atmospheric pressure will remain unchanged – slightly higher than the monthly average.