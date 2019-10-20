BNR: Bulgaria and Croatia Disappointed with Delay of Accession Talks with Skopje and Tirana

Bulgaria: BNR: Bulgaria and Croatia Disappointed with Delay of Accession Talks with Skopje and Tirana www.pixabay.com

Bulgaria welcomes Croatia’s decision to place the Western Balkans among the priorities of the Croatian Presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2020, Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said in Zagreb, where she met with her Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlić Radman within the frameworks of her official visit to Croatia, BNR reported 

The two ministers expressed their disappointment that the European Council did not reach a consensus to start accession talks with the Republic of Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia. We believe that the EU membership is the strongest motif for reforms in the region, Minister Zaharieva underlined

