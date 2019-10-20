Brexit Deadline Delayed

World | October 20, 2019, Sunday // 14:53| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Brexit Deadline Delayed www.pixabay.com

The UK has formally called for another postponement of Brexit. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to send a letter to the European Council.

Johnson, however, did not personally sign the letter officially requesting an extension. The prime minister, in a separate letter to Tusk, made clear that he personally opposes such an extension.

"I have made clear since becoming Prime Minister, and made clear to Parliament again today, my view, and the Government's position, that a further extension would damage the interests of the UK and our EU partners, and the relationship between us," Johnson wrote, CNBC reported.

Expect details!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria