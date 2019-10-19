Mark Zuckerberg Defended the Rules of Social Networks for Political Speaking

Business | October 19, 2019, Saturday // 09:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mark Zuckerberg Defended the Rules of Social Networks for Political Speaking www.pixabay.com

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg defended the not-so-strict social media rules regarding public speaking and the lack of fact-checking in political advertising.

In an interview with American TV, he also said that he saw no point in closing the profiles of popular politicians, because people themselves have to choose who and what to trust. The question was suggested by one of the Democratic Party's candidates for president of the United States. Kamala Harris asked for Donald Trump's profile to be suspended. According to Zuckerberg, political talk is already subject to numerous regulations and rules.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Facebook: I think in the democratic world it is important for people to see for themselves what politicians say. Political speaking is one of the most closely monitored, so regulation is already in place.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, media, political speaking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria