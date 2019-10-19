More than 60 Were Killed in Blasts at Mosque in Afghanistan
www.pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
More than 60 dead and 36 injured in a mosque explosion in eastern Afghanistan, BTA reported.
A spokesman for the governor of the eastern province of Nangarhar said there were children among the victims.
During the explosion, the roof of the temple collapsed.
The attack took place at the time when dozens of people gathered for the Friday prayer at the mosque. So far no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
- » Plane Overshot the Runway in Alaska
- » Five Casualties Following the Severe Earthquake in the Philippines
- » 35 Deaths Following a Serious Crash in Saudi Arabia
- » A Helicopter Crashed in Afghanistan, Leaving 7 Dead
- » A Plane from Moscow to Burgas Has Made an Emergency Landing after Passenger Took Gun Onboard
- » Bridge Collapsed in China, at Least Three People Were Killed (VIDEO)