More than 60 Were Killed in Blasts at Mosque in Afghanistan

More than 60 dead and 36 injured in a mosque explosion in eastern Afghanistan, BTA reported.

A spokesman for the governor of the eastern province of Nangarhar said there were children among the victims.

During the explosion, the roof of the temple collapsed.

The attack took place at the time when dozens of people gathered for the Friday prayer at the mosque. So far no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

