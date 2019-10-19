Erdogan Threatens to Continue the Offensive in Syria if the Terms of the Peace Agreement Are not Fully Fulfilled

Turkey will continue its fierce offensive in Northeast Syria if the terms of the peace agreement are not fully fulfilled. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Erdogan and stressed that it would not be a problem for him if the Syrian government troops backed by Russia enter the regions of the Kurdish self-defense forces.

Erdogan informed the US president about the offensive the day before it began.

About the letter in which Donald Trump tells him not to be a fool. The Turkish head of state added that he would do whatever he needed to do.

“Mr. President, many more lives will be saved when we defeat terrorism, which is humanity's arch enemy. I am confident that this joint effort will promote peace and stability in our region.” Erdogan wrote.