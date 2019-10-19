BFSA Withdraws Dangerous Romanian Mackerel from the Market

The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) withdrew 251 kg and 613 g of smoked fish from the market, which contained Listeria monocytogenes.

The fish is smoked mackerel in a vacuum package manufactured by Ocean Fish - Romania, batch No L 12.11.2019, the Agency said.

The product has been distributed commercially throughout the country.

At present, 251,613 kg of the affected lot have been withdrawn and destined for destruction. Citizens who purchased this product can return it to the stores.

The Bulgarian stores are also committed to informing about cases of contaminated products through publicly available means, such as a message on

