A Man Disguised as Boris Johnson Tried to Climb Big Ben

A man tried to climb Big Ben but was arrested by law enforcement in London.

The strange incident took place around 4:00 pm local time, when police officers were called to the place of the popular clock tower. The signal was for a man trying to climb Big Ben, according to tweet published on London’s police Twitter page.

The man, who turned out to be a 43-year-old “Extinction Rebellion” protester dressed as Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

The Climate change organizers have announced that the man is the notorious Ben Atkinson. He planned to launch an Extinction Rebellion” banner to "highlight the government's inaction on climate and environmental change."

