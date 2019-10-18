Could Living On The Moon Be Possible Soon?

Health is wealth they say but unfortunately while humans pursue wealth, we in turn ruin our own planet and make healthy living more difficult than it was in the beginning. We all have been warned of the effects of global warming but we still go about felling trees for our furniture and the likes without planting replacements.

Greenhouse effects could well mean that in not too distant future the earth would be uninhabitable for humans and the moon may well be our saving grace. It is already 50 years since Stephen Hawking first landed on the moon and said “the only thing that saves us from ourselves” in reference to the moon. And recently United States of America president Donald Trump announced he would like to see humans back to the moon in 2024. Trump also announced he wants humans to be able to permanently live on the moon from 2028 which rekindles the hope for lunar colonisation.

From all indication, living on the moon may be on the horizon, but how healthy is it, how possible/viable will it be? Betway Online Casino conducted great research and put together a great research team that have come out with how practical, or even possible for humans to live on the moon.

Lunar Living Conditions

While governments, environmentalists and organisations are working hard to ensure our earth is saved from the effects of global warming, there are some people who are already studying the possibility of living on other planets - especially the moon. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos recently confirmed he is already considering living on the moon and it is impossible to blame him. The condition of the earth only gets worst and not better. Rapiding rising temperatures are leading to the earth's ice sheets to melt which has further increased greenhouse effects.

And to be fair, unless humans are not already to change, there is no hope in sight for our planet. Heatwaves and hurricanes will only become a regular occurrence, which will only even further melt the earth's ice sheets even faster. When this happened thousands of years back, the sea levels rose by as much as 30 feet and if that is to happen today, many major cities (London, Paris, New York e.t.c ) will be greatly flooded.

The moon on the other hand has many ice reserves in the South Pole and is relatively stable with temperature levels not exceeding 0°C. Although this may seem very cold, there are other areas on the moon with temperature levels ranging from 123°C during the day and -190°C at night. Also, the unavailability of atmosphere and weather means there is the need for protection against solar radiation as well as regular meteor crashes, which usually lead to as much as 300 tonnes of water loss per year.

The available resources will have to be utilized for shelter. Lunar regolith (which is a fine Moon dust ) is very much like the Earth’s volcanic sand and can be transformed into bricks using a scientific method which is known as microwave sintering. This method needs concentrated sunlight or lasers in order to bond materials together, which leads to the creation of interlocking Lego-like bricks that gives natural and healthy protection against radiation.

Although there are companies claiming to see the possibility of Lunar real estate, it is widely accepted that no matter how shelter is made, it is near impossible to technically own land on the moon. This is as a result of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 which states that no country or government is allowed to own any part of the moon. This means no government in the world can guarantee lunar property rights unless the laws are changed.

What Are the realities

It is estimated that each human eats between 500 kg to 830 kg of food per year but much more would be needed to maintain healthy diet on the moon. This is as merely leaving on the surface of the moon burns as much as 300 calories, per hour which is a little more than three times what is needed to live on our planet. And what's more, on the moon, each human will need as much as 2 1/2 hours of exercise per day to maintain bone mass, muscle, strength and heart performance due to the low gravity of the moon.

Another challenge humans are likely to face on the moon is growing food. As of the time of writing this article, the moon's atmosphere makes it near impossible to grow food though scientists are said to be looking at ways to make it scientifically possible. Currently the only way through which growing food in the moon's atmosphere is to transport all the needed chemicals to cultivate vegetation from the earth, and then human waste as well as carbon dioxide from breath can be used to replace chemicals afterwards.

Another challenge would be the small issue of exposure of food to high-energy cosmic rays. However, that can be solved with the use of lunar greenhouse. This will help shield plants and crops from dangerous radiation while hydroponics can be used to ensure plants and crops are not exposed to chemicals from the lunar soil.

Image: Betway.com