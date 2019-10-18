Japan Lifted the Temporary Ban on the Import of Bulgarian Poultry Meat

Japan has lifted the temporary ban on the import of Bulgarian poultry meat, Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) reports.

Imports of poultry meat and meat products are now authorized.

The ban was imposed at the end of 2017 due to the worsening epizootic situation in relation to the disease Highly pathogenic avian influenza in Bulgaria.

Following the improvement of the epizootic situation in the country, BFSA proceeded with the procedure which was established by Japan to lift the temporary restrictions.

The official message to the BFSA was sent by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan.