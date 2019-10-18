The Discussions on the EU Enlargement Will Be Resumed before the EU-Western Balkans Summit

The European Council will resume the discussions on the EU enlargement before the EU-Western Balkans Summit, which will be held in May in Zagreb under the Croatian Presidency, said the government press office.

The decision was adopted by the leaders of the European Council today on the proposal of Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, which was agreed and endorsed by President of the European Council Donald Tusk and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "This is especially true of the Republic of Northern Macedonia and Albania," Prime Minister Borissov said, adding: "We now have this sentence that gives the prospect, which we have so much insisted on. I suggested it and my colleagues, luckily, accepted it. "