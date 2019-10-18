French Intelligence Services Detained a man Planning a 9/11 Style Attack in France

One man was detained in a preliminary arrest in France on suspicion of planning a September 11-style plane hijacking and attack. This was announced by French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, quoted by the Associated Press.

According to him, the suspect was arrested on September 26 "in the planning process" of such an attack. The minister did not go into details, saying only that this is the 60th case since 2013, when the French authorities foiled a possible attack, BTA reported.

France's anti-terrorist prosecution also did not provide details.

French security services have been criticized after an administrator in the Paris Police Prefecture killed four of his colleagues last month. The prosecution treats his act as terrorism, the AP notes.