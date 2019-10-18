French Intelligence Services Detained a man Planning a 9/11 Style Attack in France

Crime | October 18, 2019, Friday // 16:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: French Intelligence Services Detained a man Planning a 9/11 Style Attack in France www.pixabay.com

One man was detained in a preliminary arrest in France on suspicion of planning a September 11-style plane hijacking and attack. This was announced by French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner, quoted by the Associated Press.

According to him, the suspect was arrested on September 26 "in the planning process" of such an attack. The minister did not go into details, saying only that this is the 60th case since 2013, when the French authorities foiled a possible attack, BTA reported.

France's anti-terrorist prosecution also did not provide details.

French security services have been criticized after an administrator in the Paris Police Prefecture killed four of his colleagues last month. The prosecution treats his act as terrorism, the AP notes.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Christophe Castaner, French Intelligence Services, detained, plane hijack, attack, 9/11
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria