Bulgarian Warships Depart for NATO Missions
Two Bulgarian ships depart for NATO missions at Atia Naval Base. They were sent out today with a solemn ritual.
With more than 140 crew, the "Verni" frigate is leaving for a month-long involvement in NATO's Mediterranean Maritime Security Operation Sea Guardian. Fleet commander of battleships and auxiliary ships is Fleet Admiral Malencho Benkov.
The objectives of the mission were stated by Captain Teodor Kabakov:
"To highlight the maritime situation in the Mediterranean region in order to identify signs of trafficking and terrorism."
The base mine sweeper "Kval" was also sent with a ceremony today. It will be part of NATO's Standing Mine Countermeasures Group, heading to Constanta and Odessa. Representatives of NATO's political leadership will visit the Ukrainian port.
- » President Rumen Radev with a Comment about the State of the Media Environment in Bulgaria
- » The Iconic Barbie Doll Is Turning 60!
- » Plane Overshot the Runway in Alaska
- » The Paris Zoo Presented a 'Blob" Creature with almost 720 Sexes and no Brain (VIDEO)
- » BNB Launches New BGN 50 Banknote with Modern Protection
- » The Etna Volcano Erupted Again