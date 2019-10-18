The Iconic Barbie Doll Is Turning 60!

The Iconic Barbie Doll Is Turning 60!

The iconic Barbie doll is turning 60! In honour of the anniversary, her fans will be able to visit her home in Malibu, BNT reported.

Lush, spectacular and very pink - this can be described as a real-size house that is already open to visit. Although the number of guests is limited to four, it is a real estate. Swimming pool, movie theatre, creative room and meditation are just a few of the amenities the Barbie home offers. Visitors will be able to trace her story, view its various incarnations, as well as her wardrobe.

