The Iconic Barbie Doll Is Turning 60!
Society | October 18, 2019, Friday // 15:36| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The iconic Barbie doll is turning 60! In honour of the anniversary, her fans will be able to visit her home in Malibu, BNT reported.
Lush, spectacular and very pink - this can be described as a real-size house that is already open to visit. Although the number of guests is limited to four, it is a real estate. Swimming pool, movie theatre, creative room and meditation are just a few of the amenities the Barbie home offers. Visitors will be able to trace her story, view its various incarnations, as well as her wardrobe.
- » Bulgarian Warships Depart for NATO Missions
- » President Rumen Radev with a Comment about the State of the Media Environment in Bulgaria
- » Plane Overshot the Runway in Alaska
- » The Paris Zoo Presented a 'Blob" Creature with almost 720 Sexes and no Brain (VIDEO)
- » BNB Launches New BGN 50 Banknote with Modern Protection
- » The Etna Volcano Erupted Again