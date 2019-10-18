The iconic Barbie doll is turning 60! In honour of the anniversary, her fans will be able to visit her home in Malibu, BNT reported.

Lush, spectacular and very pink - this can be described as a real-size house that is already open to visit. Although the number of guests is limited to four, it is a real estate. Swimming pool, movie theatre, creative room and meditation are just a few of the amenities the Barbie home offers. Visitors will be able to trace her story, view its various incarnations, as well as her wardrobe.