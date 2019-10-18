Actress Jennifer Aniston Set a Guinness Record with a Photo on Instagram

Lifestyle | October 18, 2019, Friday // 15:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Actress Jennifer Aniston created her Instagram account and set a Guinness World Record.

In 5 hours and 16 minutes, she gained 1 million followers. Jennifer Aniston, known for her role in the hit comedy series Friends, joined Instagram on October 15th.

The 50-year-old star has made her debut on the social network memorable. Aniston's first publication was a photo with the other cast members of the hit series - Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer.

The selfie was made during their recent reunion on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the launch of the show.

The photo, posted by Jennifer Aniston, was accompanied by the caption: "And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM".

 
 
 
And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM

Tags: Jennifer Aniston, friends, Instagram, Guinness World record
