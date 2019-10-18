Plane Overshot the Runway in Alaska
Alaska Airlines plane crashed on a highway in Alaska. Luckily, the flight from Anchorage to Unalaska Island did not end tragically.
The machine overshot the runway and stopped just short of plunging into the waters of Unalaska Bay.
At least 4 people were injured in the incident. Fortunately, there are no dead.
