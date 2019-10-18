The Paris Zoo Presented a 'Blob" Creature with almost 720 Sexes and no Brain (VIDEO)

A creature with almost 720 sexes became a sensation in Paris. The gloop is a yellow-coloured type of blob mold. It looks like a fungus, but behaves like an animal.

The living organism has no mouth, stomach or eyes, but has the ability to detect and digest food. The creature can crawl at speed of up to 4 cm / h.

"The blob is a living being which belongs to one of nature’s mysteries", said Bruno David, director of the Paris Museum of Natural History, of which the Zoological Park is part.

It doesn't have a brain, but it can solve different tasks. If it is cut in half, it can reconnect its two parts in about 2 minutes. The "many-headed mucus" can be seen in the Paris Zoo.

"It surprises us because it has no brain but is able to learn (...) and if you merge two blobs, the one that has learned will transmit its knowledge to the other," David added, reported by The Sun.