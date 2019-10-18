BNB Launches New BGN 50 Banknote with Modern Protection

BNB launches new BGN 50 banknote with modern protection. It will come into circulation from November 1. The banknote has new protections, images and is made of high quality paper, tinted in pale green with lacquered finish.

The BGN 50 banknote also has a sign for the blind, which is an embossed representation of two identical opposite triangles located one below the other in the lower right corner of the front of the banknote.

