15% Increase in the Banking System's Profit for the First Six Months of the Year
The banking system's profit for the first six months of the year reached EUR 470 million, up 14.6% compared to June 30, 2018, BNR reported.
The Return on Assets (ROA) indicator was 1.69% and the Return on Equity (ROE) was 12.98%. This is seen in the quarterly magazine of BNB "Banks in Bulgaria", published on the central bank's website.
Banking assets reached EUR 55.52 billion at the end of June, up 0.3% in the second quarter of the year. During the second quarter of 2019, deposits in the banking system increased by 0.3% to 47 billion euros at the end of June.
