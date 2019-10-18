Three Countries Blocked Skopje and Tirana from Starting Accession Negotiations with the EU

EU leaders have failed to agree to launch accession talks with northern Macedonia and Albania, NOVA TV reported.

A major opponent of this idea is French President Emmanuel Macron. He urges the Community to reform its membership rules before the accession of new Member States. Leaders are expected to try to persuade Macron that Brussels should respect the efforts of Skopje and Tirana once again on Friday.

The attempts for the separation of northern Macedonia from Albania also failed at the summit. The Netherlands and Denmark are against pre-accession talks with Tirana.

Starting negotiations requires the full unanimity of the Member States.