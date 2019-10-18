387 Bulgarians Became Victims of Trafficking since the Beginning of the Year - Most of Them - Women

387 Bulgarians became victims of trafficking for the first 9 months of 2019. 258 of them were women, trafficked for sexual exploitation and 56 for forced labor. 51 are pregnant women sent abroad to sell their babies.

The National Anti-Trafficking Commission said today that every year victims of trafficking are between 450 and 500 people, as nearly 87% of them are women.

The data was announced by the secretary of he National Anti-Trafficking Commission Kamelia Dimitrova on the occasion of 18 October - the European Day for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings.

However, the trafficking of minors is decreasing.