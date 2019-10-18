Strong Earthquake in Alaska

Strong Earthquake in Alaska

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 shook the US state of Alaska, the US Geological Service reported, quoted by Tass.

The epicentre was at a depth of 34 km, located 475 km northwest of Fairbanks, with a population of 32,000 people.

There are no reports of casualties and damages so far.

