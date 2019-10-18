Turkey Has Stopped the Military Operation in Syria (UPDATE)

Following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, US Vice President Mike Pence said Washington and Ankara have agreed to a ceasefire in Turkey's assault northeast Syria.

The two sides have agreed on US support for the withdrawal of Kurdish formations.

The Ankara document envisages a 120-hour ceasefire in a “safe zone” that would be “primarily enforced by the Turkish armed forces”. The size of this “safe zone” is not defined.

Pence announced that the United States would not take military action in northeast Syria and would limit itself only to diplomatic action.

The United States has no plans to impose additional sanctions on Turkey over Syria. He added that Donald Trump is ready to withdraw the economic sanctions introduced against Ankara, depending on the ceasefire in Syria.

The talks between the Turkish and US delegations lasted almost three hours.

They were preceded by a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence.

