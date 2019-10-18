Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva Is Visiting Croatia

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 18, 2019, Friday // 11:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva Is Visiting Croatia novinite.bg

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva arrived at Franjo Tudjman Airport in Zagreb last night. She is on an official visit to the Republic of Croatia at the invitation of Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman, the Foreign Ministry said.
 
Highlights in the talks of Ekaterina Zaharieva in Zagreb will be the development of bilateral relations, as well as topical issues from the regional, European and world agenda.
 
In addition to Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman, during his visit, the Foreign Minister will also meet with Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic, as well as representatives of the Bulgarian community.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ekaterina Zaharieva, Bulgaria, Croatia, visit
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria