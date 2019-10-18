Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva Is Visiting Croatia

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva arrived at Franjo Tudjman Airport in Zagreb last night. She is on an official visit to the Republic of Croatia at the invitation of Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman, the Foreign Ministry said.



Highlights in the talks of Ekaterina Zaharieva in Zagreb will be the development of bilateral relations, as well as topical issues from the regional, European and world agenda.



In addition to Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman, during his visit, the Foreign Minister will also meet with Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic, as well as representatives of the Bulgarian community.