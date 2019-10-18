The MFA Advised Bulgarians to Avoid Traveling to Catalonia

Business » TOURISM | October 18, 2019, Friday // 07:54| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The MFA Advised Bulgarians to Avoid Traveling to Catalonia

The danger is great in places with major landmarks.


A general strike in Catalonia was announced on Friday, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The department reminds that tensions and opposition between protesters and law enforcement in the Spanish Autonomous Region and its capital Barcelona will escalate on 18 October.

A new wave of political protests is being added to the blockade of a number of highways and airports, resulting in student rallies, street fighting, and the erection of barricades. Prolonged demonstrations are also expected around government agencies, the location of which coincides with the major tourist areas of major Catalan cities.

There is a great danger that the places with the main attractions will become a scene of unrest and violence.

The ministry recommends that Bulgarian citizens do not urgently travel to Catalonia before and during the general strike announced on Friday, and that Bulgarian residents or tourists residing in the area avoid the areas where protest events are organized.

The previous warnings and announcements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria remain in force.

Our Consulate General in Barcelona and our Embassy in Madrid are monitoring the situation and are ready to assist as needed. Bulgarian citizens can contact the Barcelona FC by telephone: +34 937 969 950, as well as by emergency telephone number: +34 619 217 097 and the Madrid Embassy by telephone: +34 913 455 761; +34 913 456 651 and on-call hotline: + 34 678 013 846.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: MFA, travelling, Catalonia, Spain, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria