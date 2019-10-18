EU Leaders Approve Brexit Deal

EU leaders have failed to agree to launch accession talks with northern Macedonia and Albania. A major opponent of this idea is French President President Emmanuel Macron. He urges the Community to reform its membership rules before the accession of new Member States. Leaders are expected to try again on Friday to persuade Macron that Brussels should respect the efforts of Skopje and Tirana.

The Netherlands and Denmark are against pre-accession talks with Tirana.

Turkey's actions in Syria were condemned,  and consensus was reached on Brexit. The EU budget until 2027 and the composition of the new European Commission will be on the agenda today.

