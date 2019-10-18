The US Introduces New Duties on European Goods

October 18, 2019, Friday
As of today, the United States is introducing duties on a number of European Union goods - from 10% to 25%, affecting goods and services totaling $ 7.5 billion.

Washington has received the green light for action after the World Trade Organization approved penalties against European countries that violated trade rules in subsidizing airline giant Airbus.

Aircraft customs duties will increase by 10% and various European goods by 25%. Most affected by this measure will be the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain.

