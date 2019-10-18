The US Introduces New Duties on European Goods
World | October 18, 2019, Friday // 07:47| Views: | Comments: 0
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
As of today, the United States is introducing duties on a number of European Union goods - from 10% to 25%, affecting goods and services totaling $ 7.5 billion.
Washington has received the green light for action after the World Trade Organization approved penalties against European countries that violated trade rules in subsidizing airline giant Airbus.
Aircraft customs duties will increase by 10% and various European goods by 25%. Most affected by this measure will be the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Spain.
- » Its Official: Laura Kovesi Will Be the First Prosecutor General of the European Union
- » Kristalina Georgieva: Trade Conflicts Disrupt the Global Economy (EXTENDED)
- » Corbyn, Farage and Sturgeon Have All Opposed the New Brexit Deal
- » The New European Commission Delayed for at Least One Month
- » Donald Trump to Recep Erdogan: Don’t Be a Fool!
- » The Military Operation in Syria Forced 300,000 People to Displace