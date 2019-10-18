We Expect Summer Time During the Weekend

We Expect Summer Time During the Weekend

The weather during the weekend will be wonderful. 

In the next days the weather will be mostly sunny. Mostly in Eastern Bulgaria, there will be low clouds and fog in places in the valleys. Both morning temperatures and daytime temperatures will be higher than usual in the second half and late October.

Morning temperatures are between 5 and 10 °, slightly higher - along the Black Sea coast.

In the next week, the daytime temperatures will be between 21 and 26 ° and the morning temperatures will be between 7 and 12 °.

