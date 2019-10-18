Sunny Today, Temperatures Between 22C and 27C

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 18, 2019, Friday // 07:43| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sunny Today, Temperatures Between 22C and 27C

t will be mostly sunny and calm today. In the morning, fog or low layered clouds expected in places in lowlands, valleys and around the water bodies.

The maximum temperatures will reach 22C to 27C, in Sofia – about 24C. Atmospheric pressure will remain close to the monthly average. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), meteorologist Georgi Tsekov told Focus News Agency.

sunny, weather, NIMH, Bulgaria
