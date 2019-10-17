Turkey Has Stopped the Military Operation in Syria
Politics | October 17, 2019, Thursday // 21:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The decision comes after US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Ankara.
Turkey and US agree to ceasefire in Syria. Vice President Mike Pence reported the news.
Expect more details!
- » Eurostat: Bulgarians are Most at Risk of Poverty in the EU
- » PM Borissov: It Would Be a Historic Mistake if North Macedonia and Albania Aren't Allowed to Enter EU Accession Negotiations
- » Next Week Erdogan Will Meet with Putin in Russia
- » EU and UK Reach Deal on Brexit. REACTIONS
- » Foreign Ministry Checks Turkey's Provocative Map Involving Bulgarian Territory (PHOTO)
- » Foreign Ministry: Big Protests are Expected to Block Barcelona