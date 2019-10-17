President Rumen Radev Promotes Sport Among Children and Young People in Bulgaria

President Rumen Radev launched an initiative to promote physical activity and sport among children and young people in Bulgaria. It is important to get out of talking about sports as an abstraction, it is time to show young people a personal commitment at all levels, said the Head of State оon October 17. He announced the launch of his "Sports with the President" initiative during a conference held at the National Sports Academy "Vasil Levski", BNT reported.

The initiative aims to promote the imporance of sport for health improvement, the development of motor skills and social interaction among young people. Radev noted that it is important for young people to get out of the dangers of the virtual network and to be connected to a network of like-minded people with whom they can exercise together.

The new initiative aims at building a network of partnerships with schools, sports organizations, institutions, parents, which, according the Head of State, play a leading role in improving the physical and health status of young people. The Head of State called on everyone to join forces for the health and physical activity of children.

During the conference, leading experts in the fields of medicine, psychology, pedagogy, physical education presented data on the deterioration of the health status of the children resulting from lack of movement, as well as decrease of the students' physical capacity. An emphasis in the lecturers’ reports was placed on the growing risk of becoming addicted to information technology. Good practices from other European countries and methods for promoting sports among children were presented.