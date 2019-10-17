50 720 Refugees Have Sought Asylum in Greece for the Past 10 Months

From the beginning of the year to October 13, 2019, 50 720 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece, of which 39 775 by sea. This is indicated by official data in the country, almost identical to last year, when 50,963 people were registered. From October 7 to October 13, 1,649 people arrived in the Aegean islands, with the largest number being registered in Lesbos - 896 refugees and migrants, MIA reported.

According to official figures published by the Greek government, in the first half of October, as of 15 October 2019, 4 443 refugees and migrants had arrived in the eastern Aegean islands and 2 494 persons had been displaced from other islands in Greece.

The Greek islands near the Turkish coast accommodate 33,120 refugees and migrants and Lesbos remain the most affected by the wave. The island accommodates 16 066 people, 13 851 of which are in the 2 840-seat Moria Registration and Identification Center. In Samos, where serious incidents occurred several days ago, 5,851 were placed in a reception centrе for 648 people.

"The growing migrant wave from Turkey is putting Greece under increasing pressure," said Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who announced that he would raise the issue of immigration at the EU summit in Brussels today and tomorrow.

Condemning the decision of some countries' refusal to welcome migrants, Mitsotakis said there should be consequences for those who do not act in the direction of European solidarity.

"Europe needs to be prepared for the possibility of a 'new wave of immigrant and refugee flow through Greece," Mitsotakis said.