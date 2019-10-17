Tesla Has a "Green Light" to Start Production in China

Tesla has been included in the government's list of approved carmakers, the Chinese Ministry of Industry announced today after authorizing the electric vehicle manufacturer to start production in the country, Reuters reported.

The list was published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

That means Tesla is getting a green light for manufacturing in China, the head of Shanghai-based consulting firm Automotive Foresight said.

Tesla can start production at any time, he added.

Tesla is building its first car manufacturing plant abroad in Shanghai.

Earlier this month Reuters reported that Tesla plans to start work at its Chinese plant this month. It is unclear when it will meet its annual production target due to uncertainty over procurement, supply and labor.

Tesla plans to produce at least 1,000 Model 3 cars a week at its Shanghai plant by the end of the year, trying to increase sales in the world's largest auto market and avoid higher import duties levied on US cars , BTA informs.

The factory, which is the first fully foreign-owned company in China, also reflects Beijing's desire to open its auto market.

Shanghai authorities offered Tesla assistance to accelerate construction, and on August 30, China excluded models from the US company from a 10 percent car purchase tax.